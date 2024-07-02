3 ways OTC brands can stand out at retail

From branding to packaging to in-store presence, Quad helps over-the-counter brands get into shopping carts.

When sharing shelf space and consumer attention with thousands of over-the-counter health products, how can your product stand out?

It starts with understanding the attitudes and values your customers hold and how your product uniquely satisfies their needs. Add to that an authentic brand story that is delivered through an exceptional experience at point of sale.

With the “3 ways OTC brands can stand out at retail” guide, we illustrate how your OTC product can go from shelf to shopping cart with innovative, data-driven strategies.

In this guide, you’ll discover how to:

  • Clean up your customer data, dial in on consumer preferences and optimize marketing efforts.

  • Get noticed in a crowded store with pre-market package testing and dynamic in-store displays.

  • Lean into the power of sustainable packaging and messaging that resonate with today’s consumers.