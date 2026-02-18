From the share of U.S. consumers engaging in digital detox to the cost of ChatGPT ads, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

9.8%

The projected growth in global ad spending for 2026, according to new forecasting from PQ Media.

50

The number of unedited Reddit product reviews — positive and negative — that Dove repurposed as street posters for its new “r/eal” OOH campaign.

2.1%

The year-over-year Consumer Price Index increase for groceries, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

19.6%

The perceived inflation among grocery shoppers, according to the latest Dunnhumby quarterly survey of 2,000 U.S. adults.

2 in 3

The share of consumers who say they’ve already tried or would be open to shopping with a conversational AI assistant, according to a new report from Nosto, which surveyed 2,000 adults in the U.S. and UK.

47%

The share of consumers who say they’ve actively recommended a new brand sometime during the past six months, according to new research from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and IBM, which surveyed more than 18,000 adults across 23 countries.

$200,000

The minimum spend commitment for brands to participate in the new ChatGPT ads beta, according to exclusive reporting by Adweek’s Trishla Ostwal.

82%

The month-over-month increase in viewership for ESPN in January (vs. December) — driven in part by coverage of the College Football Playoffs — per the latest Nielsen data.

181,000

The estimated number of U.S. jobs added last year, according to new and revised Bureau of Labor Statistics data. (That’s down from an earlier preliminary estimate of 584,000, which was based on unadjusted monthly payroll data.)

78%