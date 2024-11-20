SUSSEX, WI, November 20, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global marketing experience company, is hosting its 2024 Investor Day today in New York City from 8:30 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET.

Quad’s Investor Day agenda

Quad will provide an overview of its strategy, growth opportunities and long-term financial goals. Featured speakers are: Joel Quadracci , Quad Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

, Quad Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Ashworth , President of Quad Agency Solutions and Executive Vice President of Product & Market Strategy

, President of Quad Agency Solutions and Executive Vice President of Product & Market Strategy Julie Currie , Quad Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer

, Quad Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Josh Golden , Quad Chief Marketing Officer

, Quad Chief Marketing Officer David Honan , Quad Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

, Quad Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Joshua Lowcock , President of Quad Media

, President of Quad Media Tony Staniak , Quad Chief Financial Officer

, Quad Chief Financial Officer Heidi Waldusky , Quad Vice President of Brand Marketing

, Quad Vice President of Brand Marketing Special Guest: Tim Armstrong, Founder & CEO of Flowcode

Highlights

During Quad Investor Day, company leaders will discuss: Quad’s continued focus on differentiating itself as a marketing experience, or MX, company.

Quad’s proprietary household-based data stack that is driving new AI-backed solutions for enabling brands to create highly personalized content at scale across multiple marketing channels.

The significant market opportunity in omnichannel retail media networks (RMNs) and Quad’s investment in in-store RMNs.

How brands and marketers are leveraging Quad’s MX Solutions Suite to streamline marketing efficiencies and drive business outcomes.

Quad’s operations and long-term financial goals, including continued focus on its variable cost structure, efficiencies and margin expansion. The event also will feature an interview and Q&A session with Flowcode Founder & CEO Tim Armstrong, including insights on the continued important role of data in contemporary marketing.

Presentation and webcast information

In-person attendance is for institutional investors and analysts by invitation only. To request in-person attendance or for more information on Investor Day, please contact Quad Investor Relations at IR@quad.com. Quad’s presentation also will be broadcast live and may be accessed via Quad’s Investor Relations website. A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentation. A recording of the event and all presentation materials will be archived on Quad’s Investor Relations website following the event.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments. Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service Rise media agency and Betty creative agency. Quad is also one the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions. For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad.com.

Investor relations contact