What distinguishes “effective” marketing from “very effective” marketing? According to Josh Golden, CMO, it often comes down to the details.

Recent insights from a Harvard Business Review Analytics Services report, sponsored by Quad, highlight how marketing complexity impacts effectiveness. A survey of more than 500 marketing executives revealed that only about one-third consider their marketing efforts to be “very effective.”

So, how can marketers transition from being “effective” to “very effective?” Marketing leaders who actively manage their complexity through the right tools, partners and processes tend to achieve higher productivity.