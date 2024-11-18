Is your marketing effective?
Or very effective?
CMO Josh Golden dives into how eliminating complexity drives effective marketing.
November 18th, 2024
What distinguishes “effective” marketing from “very effective” marketing? According to Josh Golden, CMO, it often comes down to the details.
Recent insights from a Harvard Business Review Analytics Services report, sponsored by Quad, highlight how marketing complexity impacts effectiveness. A survey of more than 500 marketing executives revealed that only about one-third consider their marketing efforts to be “very effective.”
So, how can marketers transition from being “effective” to “very effective?” Marketing leaders who actively manage their complexity through the right tools, partners and processes tend to achieve higher productivity.
In a video, Golden discusses what sets “very effective” marketers apart:
Ultimately, the survey indicates that most marketers agree: reducing complexity in marketing leads to stronger, more intelligent marketing strategies.
Interested in the full report? You can read it here.
