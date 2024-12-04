Crafting seasonal in-store campaigns that stand out

“You need to be the cultural moment,” is Jamie McGarry’s advice to brands looking to make an impact when it comes to in-store displays.

According to McGarry, Quad’s VP of CPG Business Development, the traditional seasonal calendar (back-to-school, holiday, summer—rinse and repeat) is no longer cutting it.

In order to stand out in a crowded marketplace, marketers need to think more creatively to find seasons that authentically fit their brand and have less saturation.

But how to strategize your own unique seasonal activations?

Whether it’s tapping into cultural trends, leveraging purchase data, or even drawing inspiration from unconventional sources like astrology, pop culture and major events, the opportunities to engage consumers in meaningful ways are limitless.

More seasons does not have to mean more scrambling

