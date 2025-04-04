SUSSEX, WI, April 4, 2025 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced that Tim Maleeny, Chief Client Strategy and Integration Officer, will expand his role to include President of Quad Agency Solutions. He succeeds Eric Ashworth, Executive Vice President of Product and Market Strategy and President of Quad Agency Solutions, who notified the Company that he intends to leave the Company on May 1, 2025, to pursue another career opportunity.

As the new President of Quad Agency Solutions, Maleeny will continue to evolve the Company’s integrated data, media, creative and marketing services businesses, while also continuing to supercharge how clients tap into the strength of Quad’s integrated offering.

“Tim’s deep industry experience, perspective and client-first focus make him well-suited to advance our premier agency offering. We also look forward to him continuing his client strategy work, which is focused on matching our integrated capabilities with clients’ needs at scale. Tim’s ability to think across agency disciplines and simplify the complexities of marketing in digital and physical channels make him an exceptional force in helping drive our growth strategy,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO.

Maleeny joined Quad in November 2024 from Havas North America, where he served as President, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. Prior to joining Havas, Maleeny held a variety of leadership roles, including Head of Strategy for Ogilvy North America, Executive Director of Brand Strategy at R/GA, and Managing Partner at Deloitte. He also spent almost a decade at independent creative shop Hal Riney & Partners, leading strategy and new business before the agency was sold to Publicis Groupe.