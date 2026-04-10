SUSSEX, WI, April 10, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), announced it is enacting an immediate, temporary surcharge on its printing inks, UV coating and varnishes to help offset increasing costs impacting its ink manufacturing subsidiary Chemical Research/Technology (CR/T).

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has created significant volatility across global supply chains and increased the cost to manufacture ink. Key cost drivers include higher oil and gas prices, which are critical inputs for ink production; elevated transportation costs due to fuel increases and shipping disruptions; and rising energy expenses across the ink manufacturing process. Related product categories, including coatings, adhesives and specialty fluids, are also experiencing similar cost pressures.

“We understand the impact cost increases have on our clients, and we’ve taken steps to absorb or mitigate these increases,” said Dave Honan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Quad. “However, the pace of supply chain disruption and ongoing uncertainty driven by geopolitical developments require us to take measured action to maintain the quality and service our clients rely on.”

The company will communicate directly with clients regarding specific implementation details and will continue to monitor market dynamics closely.