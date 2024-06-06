Another round of rate increases is on the way for customers of the U.S. Postal Service in 2024, even as regulators express concern about their widespread effects on the financial health of the U.S. mail system.

In a May 30 ruling, the Postal Regulatory Commission approved a new across-the-board rate schedule, to take effect July 14. The Postal Service had requested the new rates in a filing April 9. See the full pricing summary from Quad here.

The July 14 adjustments represent the second rate increase for 2024 and the third time in the last four years that the Postal Service has hiked rates twice within the same calendar year.

While the Regulatory Commission said it found “no legal basis” to reject the request, the panel said it “strongly encourages the Governors to consider exercising their business judgment, consistent with statutory and regulatory requirements, not to increase rates by the full amount permitted by law.”

As one of the largest customers of the Postal Service, Quad has conducted an extensive analysis of the filing based on our postal data warehouse to examine the impact on commercial mailers. Our review suggests that the average rate increase may vary greatly compared to the USPS class level filing averages of 7.75% or 9.75%, depending on the category of mail involved. The Postal Service argues that it needs to raise new revenue to help fund its ongoing modernization program as described in its “Delivering for America” 10-year plan.

Individual clients may see percentage changes that are either higher or lower depending on the type of mail, where it’s being sent, weight and other factors. For instance, nonprofit marketing mail flats could see increases of as much as 17%, according to Quad’s analysis. However, rates for heavy marketing mail flats may see increases as small as 2% based on enhanced drop ship discounts.

Commissioners indicated that they had received comments during the ratemaking case that “presented a number of reasons why rate increases below the legal limit may be appropriate for business and public policy reasons.” These include: