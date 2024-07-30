3 production partner
deal-breakers

Download our production partner deal-breakers cheat sheet.

July 30th, 2024

Quad uses your information to contact you about relevant content and services. You may unsubscribe at any time. For more information see our privacy policy.

Production Deal-breakers Cheat Sheet preview

When the going gets tough and extra headcounts aren’t in the cards, many marketing teams turn to creative and production partners to lend a hand, add specialty expertise or simply lighten the load. While a great production partner will do all those things and more, many times juggling the partner becomes more work than it’s worth.

In fact, 47% of marketing leaders cite a complex network of partners as negatively impacting marketing operations significantly or moderately, according to research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored by Quad.

So, how do you know if a new production partner is going to be a good fit? We’ve come up with three deal-breakers to look out for and questions to ask before you get in too deep.

Download this cheat sheet to determine if you’re contending with these deal-breakers:

  • They’re not a team player

  • They don’t get your brand or audience

  • Their approach is too generic