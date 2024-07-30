When the going gets tough and extra headcounts aren’t in the cards, many marketing teams turn to creative and production partners to lend a hand, add specialty expertise or simply lighten the load. While a great production partner will do all those things and more, many times juggling the partner becomes more work than it’s worth.

In fact, 47% of marketing leaders cite a complex network of partners as negatively impacting marketing operations significantly or moderately, according to research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored by Quad.

So, how do you know if a new production partner is going to be a good fit? We’ve come up with three deal-breakers to look out for and questions to ask before you get in too deep.

