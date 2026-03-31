What ChatGPT’s shift on in-chat checkout means for marketers

OpenAI is reportedly having second thoughts about handling e-commerce transactions directly within ChatGPT, instead steering users to retailer-run ChatGPT experiences and merchant websites to complete purchases. When it comes to shopping, the AI giant appears to be positioning ChatGPT as a discovery and recommendation platform rather than the universal purchase processor some expected it to become. OpenAI had announced its in-app e-commerce plans with quite a bit of fanfare in a Sept. 29 in a blog post titled “Buy it in ChatGPT: Instant Checkout and the Agentic Commerce Protocol.” It boasted about how hundreds of millions of people “turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love. Starting today, we’re taking the first steps toward ChatGPT helping people buy them too — beginning with Instant Checkout, powered by the Agentic Commerce Protocol, built with Stripe.” The company also alluded to a rapid-fire road map, adding, “Today, Instant Checkout supports single-item purchases. Next, we’ll add multi-item carts and expand merchants and regions.

So, what changed between September and now?

Ambitions likely collided with the operational reality of building a true commerce platform. OpenAI quickly discovered how insanely hard it is to assemble all the pieces of a full-fledged e-commerce platform that might actually meet consumers’ baseline expectations. As Forbes contributor Jason Goldberg put it, ticking off Instant Checkout’s shortcomings, “Multi-item carts? Not yet. Promotional codes? No. Shipping promises? No. State sales tax remittance? According to The Information, OpenAI hadn't even set up systems for that.” In other words, the promise of “buy it in ChatGPT” was proving to be a lot less seamless than it first sounded, without adding a lot of true benefit to the end user. It also suggests OpenAI may have decided that owning the transaction layer itself was more operationally complex and expensive than it was strategically necessary for growing its profits. That distinction matters. It does not mean that shopping inside ChatGPT is going away. It means the idea of ChatGPT as one universal checkout for the web may be giving way to a model that plays more naturally to the platform’s strengths: AI-powered discovery on the front end, with retailers still owning the transaction. Since the launch of ChatGPT’s advertising beta, we have seen more partnered shopping experiences take shape on the platform. OpenAI is working with retail partners including Target, Williams Sonoma, Best Buy and Albertsons, along with retail media and commerce partners such as Roundel and Criteo. These partnerships give ChatGPT access to more structured product data and stronger merchandising inputs, which can improve visibility and discovery. Target is one of the clearest examples of how this model works, as it is a direct extension of its retail media network powered by Roundel. A shopper may discover products in ChatGPT, which then opens to a dedicated Target experience within ChatGPT to add products to cart and complete the purchase in a more retailer-controlled flow. It shows what the near-term model may look like in practice.

What does this all mean for marketers?

The separation of recommendation and purchase functions could shift a lot of presumptions that industry observers have been making about the role of AI assistants in the broader retail ecosystem. ChatGPT deciding to position itself as more of an e-commerce gateway than a turnkey shopping platform means that brands need to reevaluate the role that agentic AI should play in their commerce funnel. The move could influence investment decisions toward growing brand visibility, enhancing product data, making retail media partnerships and platform integrations as much as direct transactional optimization. And it buys some time for e-commerce players who feared that their own checkout-enabled platforms were about to be upstaged by ChatGPT. The takeaway for brands should be that having clean product data and clean handoffs into retailers or merchant-controlled purchase flows is very important, at least for now. If ChatGPT is going to shape shopping intent without owning the final transaction, brands need to make sure that they are enabling ChatGPT to see their products easily and early on. Of course, it’s also possible that ChatGPT is simply buying itself some time. But for those struggling to keep pace with the breakneck speed at which the AI landscape has been evolving, the bigger takeaway may be simpler: ChatGPT is not stepping away from commerce altogether. Rather, it is stepping away from the idea that one checkout flow can work for every retailer.