Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to discuss the results. The earnings release and presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at https://www.quad.com/investor-relations. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10206262/1033051e32a. Participants will be given a unique PIN to access the call on February 18. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508

International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

The replay will be available via webcast on the Investors section of Quad’s website.