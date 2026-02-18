Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to discuss the results. The earnings release and presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at https://www.quad.com/investor-relations. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10206262/1033051e32a. Participants will be given a unique PIN to access the call on February 18. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:
- U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508
- International Toll: 1-412-317-5424
The replay will be available via webcast on the Investors section of Quad’s website.
The replay will be available via webcast on the Investors section of Quad’s website.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client’s objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
Investor relations contact
Julie Fraundorf
Executive Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
IR@quad.com
Media contact
Claire Ho
Director, Corporate Communications
414-566-2955
cho@quad.com