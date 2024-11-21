Seasonal in-store activations for OTC brands

Promote OTC brands with unexpected “seasonal” campaigns that drive engagement and incremental sales

November 21st, 2024

Despite e-commerce’s expansion, health and wellness consumers still crave the tangible experiences only in-store retail can provide. According to eMarketer, 82.9% of retail sales next year will happen in brick-and-mortar stores.

For health marketers, this is a prime opportunity to double down on innovative, in-store activations for OTC, transforming the typical seasonal calendar into a dynamic strategy that resonates with today’s shoppers.

You’ll learn:

  • How to leverage consumer data to uncover untapped “seasonal” opportunities (think: back-to-school prep to wellness resolutions)

  • Effective methods for creating immersive, in-store experiences that guide shoppers from entrance to checkout

  • The importance of pre-market testing to optimize campaigns, reduce waste and hit the mark on seasonal activations

  • How strong partnerships simplify in-store execution, helping your campaigns go from concept to shelf with efficiency

