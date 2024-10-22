Webinar: Grow audiences with actions, not attributes
Unlock best practices for action-based audience targeting that leads to smart personalization at scale
October 23rd, 2024
In today’s attention economy, impressions are everything. But how do you make the most impact during moments that matter? It might be time to rethink how you engage with consumers across channels by pinpointing your audience based on actions, not just attributes.
In this webinar presented by Adweek, and featuring Quad’s Marcus Lancaster (Head of Strategy and Growth) and John Puterbaugh, Ph.D. (VP, Advanced Media and Innovation), you’ll discover:
Scaled personalization for brands and retailers
76% of consumers feel frustrated when their shared information isn’t utilized effectively, according to McKinsey research. But many brands struggle with how to action their data to deliver precise personalization at scale, despite how necessary it is for building a trusted brand.
Download our guide for: