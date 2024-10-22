Webinar: Grow audiences with actions, not attributes

Unlock best practices for action-based audience targeting that leads to smart personalization at scale

October 23rd, 2024

In today’s attention economy, impressions are everything. But how do you make the most impact during moments that matter? It might be time to rethink how you engage with consumers across channels by pinpointing your audience based on actions, not just attributes.

In this webinar presented by Adweek, and featuring Quad’s Marcus Lancaster (Head of Strategy and Growth) and John Puterbaugh, Ph.D. (VP, Advanced Media and Innovation), you’ll discover:

  • Best practices for building audiences based on actions

  • How to unlock the ways consumers interact with your brand, and use that for data-driven personalization

  • Why personalization beats segmentation

  • How to implement always-on, customer-led communication based on transactions and behavioral triggers

  • Strategies to enhance your measurement beyond last-touch attribution

Scaled personalization for brands and retailers

Why can't we be friends guide cover

76% of consumers feel frustrated when their shared information isn’t utilized effectively, according to McKinsey research. But many brands struggle with how to action their data to deliver precise personalization at scale, despite how necessary it is for building a trusted brand. 

Download our guide for:

  • How to assess your personalization maturity level

  • The best data types for strong personalization

  • Strategies to maximize limited data at scale

  • Success stories from top brands

