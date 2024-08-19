Driving compliance and precision: Household-led data strategies for financial services

Refocusing your data acquisition from device-centered to people-centered

August 19th, 2024

Quad uses your information to contact you about relevant content and services. You may unsubscribe at any time. For more information see our privacy policy.

Home is where the data is guide cover

As the digital ecosystem evolves, financial services marketers face an urgent need for a paradigm shift in data acquisition practices. Finding reliable and compliant data sources for audience targeting has become a critical concern. Now is the time to evolve and adopt more precise, efficient and resilient data sources by transitioning from device-centric to people-based marketing.

In this Quad Insights guide, we delve into how focusing on the household in data addressability can enhance personalization and engagement across the omnichannel experience.

Key takeaways:

  • Actionable data: Connect siloed marketing data to the living, breathing people your business wants to reach.

  • Household as an identifier: By using the household as a key identifier, financial services marketers gain a variety of options for engaging their target audience.

  • Compliance and cost transparency: This method aligns with regulatory requirements and enhances cost transparency, ensuring the marketing budget is spent wisely and effectively.