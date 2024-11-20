SUSSEX, WI, November 20, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “company”) today announced Tim Maleeny will join the company as Chief Client Strategy and Integration Officer. The appointment builds on the company’s ever-evolving transformation as a marketing experience, or MX, company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients. Maleeny will lead Quad’s efforts to identify, develop and execute strategies for attracting and securing new clients and expanding work with existing clients. Most recently President, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for Havas North America, Maleeny will be part of Quad Chairman, President and CEO Joel Quadracci’s leadership team.

“Tim’s deep understanding of the advertising and marketing services industry, ability to think across agency disciplines and unrelenting focus on making the complex simple will make him an exceptional force in helping drive our growth strategy,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO. “Integration isn’t just a buzzword at Quad; it’s core to how we operate, and Tim has the perspective and experience to further advance how we match our company’s integrated capabilities with client needs at scale.”

“It’s incredibly rare in this business to have the opportunity to help build something that’s completely different from traditional networks and holding companies,” Maleeny said. “Quad is a one-of-a-kind company with incredible capabilities and the most collaborative, client-focused culture I’ve ever seen.”

Prior to joining Havas, Maleeny held a variety of leadership roles, including Head of Strategy for Ogilvy North America, Executive Director of Brand Strategy at R/GA, and Managing Partner at Deloitte. He also spent almost a decade at independent creative shop Hal Riney & Partners, leading strategy and new business before the agency sold to Publicis.

Maleeny is known for his love of new business and compelling pitch narratives, as well as being a close collaborator with creatives, which makes sense since he’s also an award-winning author of six novels and multiple short stories, several of which have been optioned for film. He’s very active across the agency community, currently serving on the board of directors for the 4A’s and is a former judge for both the Effies and Jay Chiat Awards. Last year he was named one of the ANA’s Talent Champions, and he’s been a mentor with Women inPower for almost a decade, the 92NY’s cross-industry fellowship.