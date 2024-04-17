MINNEAPOLIS, MN, April 17, 2024 — Minneapolis-based Periscope, a Quad company (NYSE: QUAD), has announced a new partnership with Raw Sugar Living, an industry leader in clean personal care products. As Raw Sugar Living’s first official creative agency of record, Periscope will develop brand strategy and creative campaigns to increase brand awareness and loyalty. Powered by Quad’s integrated suite of marketing experience solutions, the engagement will also include connections planning and media strategy, along with media execution and optimization from media agency Rise, a Quad company, to engage the right audiences at the right time.

Founded in 2014, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle brand that seeks to make clean beauty and healthy living products affordable to all. Raw Sugar Living produces premium-quality and earth-friendly personal care products, with a core value of being “raw, real, good and clean.” The company offers an assortment of better-for-you personal care options, including body wash, hair care, scrubs, lotions and lip care — and in 2023 grew at over five times the growth rate of these categories.

“Our category expertise is driving growth for purpose-driven brands whose strength comes from their authentic identity,” said Annette Fonte, Head of Business & Brand Leadership at Periscope. “We are excited to continue our recent momentum in consumer packaged goods with work for a brand many of us already love and use in our homes. This partnership is also an opportunity to showcase the power of our integrated offering as part of Quad, which allows us to create custom, boutique experiences to build brand love with Raw Sugar Living customers, backed by the breadth and depth of a global marketing experience company.”

Raw Sugar Living began its search for its official partner in summer 2023 with multiple agencies participating in the RFP process. Periscope was awarded the business in late 2023 to help facilitate the next phase of the brand’s growth with consumers after its rapid successful retail expansion. The partnership will help advance Raw Sugar Living’s goals to build loyalty by raising awareness directly with consumers and inspiring the trial of new products within the brand.

“Periscope stood out to us because of their authenticity and the pure enthusiasm they share for our brand. It was clear that they already knew, used and loved the products, which proved they had a firm grasp on our story as a brand and our differentiators as a business,” said Michael Marquis, Chief Executive Officer of Raw Sugar Living. “This was the confidence and energy we needed to not only share our message effectively with existing fans but to have a trusted partner with a data-supported media strategy that showed us where we have the most potential to grow.”

This partnership will mark Periscope’s fifth creative AOR partnership in the CPG category within the last year.

Media strategy work for the brand is already underway and will begin entering the market in spring 2024. Periscope-led creative campaigns will launch in summer 2024.

