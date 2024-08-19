SUSSEX, WI, August 19, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global marketing experience company, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences and its inaugural Investor Day.
Investor conferences
Members of Quad management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- The Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The Gwen in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Tony Staniak, Quad Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. CT and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest.
- The Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Tony Staniak and Don Pontes, Quad Executive Director of Investor Relations, will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors that day.
Investor Day
Quad will host an Investor Day at its New York City offices on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET until approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.
Quad will provide an overview of its strategy, growth opportunities and long-term financial targets. Presenting for Quad will be Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, Tony Staniak, and other key members of the management team.
Quad’s presentation will be broadcast live and may be accessed via Quad’s Investor Relations website at http://www.quad.com/investor-relations. Presentation materials and an archived recording will be available on Quad’s Investor Relations website following the event.
For more information on Investor Day, please contact Quad Investor Relations at IR@quad.com.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service Rise media agency and Betty creative agency. Quad is also one the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad.com.
Investor relations contact
Don Pontes
Executive Director of Investor Relations
916-532-7074
dwpontes@quad.com