SUSSEX, WI, August 19, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global marketing experience company, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences and its inaugural Investor Day.

Investor conferences

Members of Quad management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Investor Day

Quad will host an Investor Day at its New York City offices on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET until approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

Quad will provide an overview of its strategy, growth opportunities and long-term financial targets. Presenting for Quad will be Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, Tony Staniak, and other key members of the management team.

Quad’s presentation will be broadcast live and may be accessed via Quad’s Investor Relations website at http://www.quad.com/investor-relations. Presentation materials and an archived recording will be available on Quad’s Investor Relations website following the event.

For more information on Investor Day, please contact Quad Investor Relations at IR@quad.com.