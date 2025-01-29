SUSSEX, WI, January 29, 2025 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global marketing experience company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to discuss the aforementioned results.

The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO. The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at http://www.quad.com/investor-relations. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10196048/fe4fe0fce0. Participants will be given a unique PIN to access the call on February 19. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508

International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad’s website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until March 19, 2025, accessible as follows: