Recent highlights

Realized Net Sales of $629 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $655 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing a 4% decline in Net Sales or a 2% decline in Net Sales on an organic basis excluding the impact of the February 28, 2025, divestiture of the Company’s European operations.

Recognized Net Earnings of $6 million or $0.11 Diluted Earnings Per Share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a Net Loss of $28 million or $0.60 Diluted Loss Per Share in 2024.

Achieved Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $46 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $51 million in 2024.

Reported $0.20 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share in the first quarter of 2025, increased from $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2024.

Continued to innovate solutions for clients to maximize postal savings and increase consumer response rates, including the April 1, 2025, acquisition of the co-mailing assets of Enru, a third-party co-mail and logistics solutions provider.

Expanded footprint of Quad’s In-Store Connect retail media network with two new regional grocery partners.

Completed the sale of its European operations for a total potential value of €41 million (approximately $42 million) to Capmont.

Repurchased 1.2 million shares of Quad Class A common stock in 2025, bringing total repurchases to 7.2 million shares since commencing buybacks in 2022, representing approximately 13% of Quad’s March 31, 2022, outstanding shares.

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share.

Reaffirms full-year 2025 financial guidance.

Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quad, said: “Our first quarter results were in-line with our expectations, and we remain on track to achieve our 2025 guidance. We continue to focus on growing our offerings, including strategic investments in innovative solutions and superior talent, while managing for economic uncertainties.

“Our powerful data capability, which is based on our proprietary, household-based data stack, is at the core of our solutions suite and is enabled by technology to help our clients connect the right message with the right audience at the right time, whether in the home, in-store or online. For example, our In-Store Connect retail media network makes it easy for retailers and brands to make consumer connections in brick-and-mortar stores, where the vast majority of retail sales still happen. We continue to build sales momentum for In-Store Connect, particularly among mid-market grocers, and recently added two new grocery clients in the West and Midwest.

“Talent continues to be a strategic differentiator for Quad, and we recently announced that Tim Maleeny, Chief Client Strategy and Integration Officer, will expand his role to include President of Quad Agency Solutions, succeeding Eric Ashworth who is leaving the Company for a new opportunity. Tim is a well-known and respected leader in the advertising and marketing services industry, and his ability to think across agency disciplines and simplify the complexities of marketing in digital and physical media channels will further strengthen Quad’s integrated data, media, creative and marketing services business.

“Looking ahead, we remain confident in our vision and the Quad brand, and we will continue to leverage our integrated marketing platform to drive diversified growth; optimize print and marketing efficiencies, including expanding postage savings opportunities, such as the recent acquisition of Enru’s co-mailing assets; and create value for our clients, employees and shareholders.”

Added Tony Staniak, Chief Financial Officer of Quad: “The current macroeconomic environment is marked by increased uncertainty due to global tariffs. We are closely monitoring the potential impacts of tariffs and recessionary pressures on our clients, which could affect advertising and marketing spend, including print volumes. As we have demonstrated during previous times of macroeconomic disruption, we will remain nimble and adapt to the changing demand environment while maintaining our disciplined approach to how we manage all aspects of our business. We are reaffirming our 2025 guidance and are focused on driving long-term revenue growth by continuing to make strategic investments in innovative offerings. In addition, we remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through our quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share and share repurchases. Year-to-date, we repurchased 1.2 million shares for $6.7 million, and we expect to continue to be opportunistic in terms of future share repurchases.”