SUSSEX, WI, April 29, 2025 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Recent highlights
- Realized Net Sales of $629 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $655 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing a 4% decline in Net Sales or a 2% decline in Net Sales on an organic basis excluding the impact of the February 28, 2025, divestiture of the Company’s European operations.
- Recognized Net Earnings of $6 million or $0.11 Diluted Earnings Per Share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a Net Loss of $28 million or $0.60 Diluted Loss Per Share in 2024.
- Achieved Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $46 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $51 million in 2024.
- Reported $0.20 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share in the first quarter of 2025, increased from $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2024.
- Continued to innovate solutions for clients to maximize postal savings and increase consumer response rates, including the April 1, 2025, acquisition of the co-mailing assets of Enru, a third-party co-mail and logistics solutions provider.
- Expanded footprint of Quad’s In-Store Connect retail media network with two new regional grocery partners.
- Completed the sale of its European operations for a total potential value of €41 million (approximately $42 million) to Capmont.
- Repurchased 1.2 million shares of Quad Class A common stock in 2025, bringing total repurchases to 7.2 million shares since commencing buybacks in 2022, representing approximately 13% of Quad’s March 31, 2022, outstanding shares.
- Declared quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share.
- Reaffirms full-year 2025 financial guidance.
Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quad, said: “Our first quarter results were in-line with our expectations, and we remain on track to achieve our 2025 guidance. We continue to focus on growing our offerings, including strategic investments in innovative solutions and superior talent, while managing for economic uncertainties.
“Our powerful data capability, which is based on our proprietary, household-based data stack, is at the core of our solutions suite and is enabled by technology to help our clients connect the right message with the right audience at the right time, whether in the home, in-store or online. For example, our In-Store Connect retail media network makes it easy for retailers and brands to make consumer connections in brick-and-mortar stores, where the vast majority of retail sales still happen. We continue to build sales momentum for In-Store Connect, particularly among mid-market grocers, and recently added two new grocery clients in the West and Midwest.
“Talent continues to be a strategic differentiator for Quad, and we recently announced that Tim Maleeny, Chief Client Strategy and Integration Officer, will expand his role to include President of Quad Agency Solutions, succeeding Eric Ashworth who is leaving the Company for a new opportunity. Tim is a well-known and respected leader in the advertising and marketing services industry, and his ability to think across agency disciplines and simplify the complexities of marketing in digital and physical media channels will further strengthen Quad’s integrated data, media, creative and marketing services business.
“Looking ahead, we remain confident in our vision and the Quad brand, and we will continue to leverage our integrated marketing platform to drive diversified growth; optimize print and marketing efficiencies, including expanding postage savings opportunities, such as the recent acquisition of Enru’s co-mailing assets; and create value for our clients, employees and shareholders.”
Added Tony Staniak, Chief Financial Officer of Quad: “The current macroeconomic environment is marked by increased uncertainty due to global tariffs. We are closely monitoring the potential impacts of tariffs and recessionary pressures on our clients, which could affect advertising and marketing spend, including print volumes. As we have demonstrated during previous times of macroeconomic disruption, we will remain nimble and adapt to the changing demand environment while maintaining our disciplined approach to how we manage all aspects of our business. We are reaffirming our 2025 guidance and are focused on driving long-term revenue growth by continuing to make strategic investments in innovative offerings. In addition, we remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through our quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share and share repurchases. Year-to-date, we repurchased 1.2 million shares for $6.7 million, and we expect to continue to be opportunistic in terms of future share repurchases.”
First quarter 2025 financial results
- Net Sales were $629 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 4% compared to the same period in 2024. Excluding the divestiture of the Company’s European operations, Net Sales declined 2% on an organic basis. The decline in Net Sales was primarily due to lower paper, logistics and agency solutions sales, including the loss of a large grocery client.
- Net Earnings were $6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to Net Loss of $28 million in the first quarter of 2024. The improvement was primarily due to lower restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges, lower depreciation and amortization, lower interest expense, benefits from increased manufacturing productivity and savings from cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by the impact from lower Net Sales, increased investments in innovative offerings to drive future revenue growth, and the divestiture of the Company’s European operations.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $46 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $51 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of lower sales, increased investments in innovative offerings to drive future revenue growth, and the divestiture of the Company’s European operations, partially offset by benefits from improved manufacturing productivity and savings from cost reduction initiatives.
- Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.20 in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $0.10 in the first quarter of 2024.
- Net Cash Used in Operating Activities was $89 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $52 million in the first quarter of 2024. Free Cash Flow was negative $100 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to negative $70 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decline in Free Cash Flow was primarily due to the timing of working capital, including accelerated purchases of paper in advance of potential tariffs, partially offset by a $7 million decrease in capital expenditures. As a reminder, the Company historically generates most of its Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter of the year.
- Net Debt was $463 million at March 31, 2025, as compared to $350 million at December 31, 2024 and $544 million at March 31, 2024. Compared to December 31, 2024, Net Debt increased primarily due to the negative $100 million Free Cash Flow in the first quarter of 2025.
Dividend
Quad’s next quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share will be payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2025.
2025 guidance
The Company’s full-year 2025 financial guidance is unchanged and is as follows:
|Financial metric
|2025 guidance
|Organic Annual Net Sales Change(1)
|2% to 6% decline
|Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA
|$180 million to $220 million
|Free Cash Flow
|$40 million to $60 million
|Capital Expenditures
|$65 million to $75 million
|Year-End Debt Leverage Ratio(2)
|Approximately 1.5x
(1) Organic Annual Net Sales Change excludes the 2025 Net Sales of $23 million and the 2024 Net Sales of $153 million from the Company’s European operations, divested on February 28, 2025.
(2) Debt Leverage Ratio is calculated at the midpoint of the Adjusted EBITDA guidance.
Conference call and webcast information
Quad will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, hosted by Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad, and Tony Staniak, Chief Financial Officer of Quad. The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at http://www.quad.com/investor-relations. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session.
