SUSSEX, Wis., February 26, 2025 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced a strategic partnership with Adalytics, a leading advertising analytics and data science provider. Through the collaboration, Quad and its full-service media agency, Rise, will become among the first in the industry to implement protocols and exclusion filters that directly reduce ad delivery to obvious non-human traffic across media-buying platforms. In addition to offering this advanced level of media protection, the company intends to work with Adalytics to enhance media transparency by transforming how brands evaluate and optimize their digital media investments.

The partnership integrates Adalytics’ proactive protection against low-quality, non-performing media along with advanced impression-level log-file analysis and transparency tools into Quad’s flexible, connected marketing solutions and its holistic approach to media execution. Quad and Rise will work with Adalytics to provide clients new levels of safety and visibility in their digital media campaigns, ensuring actionable analytics, accountability of placed media, and optimal allocation of media investments.

“In today’s landscape, with more technology and AI solutions in the market, clients deserve to know that the media they invest in is being delivered to real humans,” said Joshua Lowcock, President of Media for Quad. “This partnership with Adalytics underscores Quad’s commitment to advocate for our clients and help ensure their media spends yield maximum returns. By integrating Adalytics’ tools into our processes, we’re setting a new benchmark in digital media protection, forensics, quality and effectiveness, further solidifying Rise’s position as a leading media agency.”

Rise will enhance its service offerings with Adalytics’ advanced capabilities, including media-quality and efficiency monitoring, brand-safety analysis, supply-path optimization (SPO) monitoring, geo-targeting compliance, and “made-for-advertising” (MFA) site detection and mitigation.

Dr. Krzysztof Franaszek, Founder of Adalytics, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “One of the things that makes Quad special is its willingness to embrace data-driven advertising. This means getting access to detailed log-file data and having someone constantly analyze and review that data. Furthermore, we at Adalytics believe that Quad has a proactive rather than reactive stance on media quality issues, actively looking into details that may pose reputational risk or undermine the effectiveness of clients’ media investments. Together we hope to further optimize media performance and give advertisers a holistic understanding of who and what their digital ads are funding.”

Quad and Rise will work closely with Adalytics to offer log-file analysis and develop custom research solutions addressing the unique needs of its diverse client base. This partnership represents a significant step forward in Quad’s mission to raise the bar in the industry by providing innovative solutions that drive measurable results, implementing higher quality assurance standards, new benchmarks for transparency and accountability in today’s evolving digital-advertising ecosystem.