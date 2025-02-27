SUSSEX, Wis., February 26, 2025 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced a strategic partnership with Adalytics, a leading advertising analytics and data science provider. Through the collaboration, Quad and its full-service media agency, Rise, will become among the first in the industry to implement protocols and exclusion filters that directly reduce ad delivery to obvious non-human traffic across media-buying platforms. In addition to offering this advanced level of media protection, the company intends to work with Adalytics to enhance media transparency by transforming how brands evaluate and optimize their digital media investments.
The partnership integrates Adalytics’ proactive protection against low-quality, non-performing media along with advanced impression-level log-file analysis and transparency tools into Quad’s flexible, connected marketing solutions and its holistic approach to media execution. Quad and Rise will work with Adalytics to provide clients new levels of safety and visibility in their digital media campaigns, ensuring actionable analytics, accountability of placed media, and optimal allocation of media investments.
“In today’s landscape, with more technology and AI solutions in the market, clients deserve to know that the media they invest in is being delivered to real humans,” said Joshua Lowcock, President of Media for Quad. “This partnership with Adalytics underscores Quad’s commitment to advocate for our clients and help ensure their media spends yield maximum returns. By integrating Adalytics’ tools into our processes, we’re setting a new benchmark in digital media protection, forensics, quality and effectiveness, further solidifying Rise’s position as a leading media agency.”
Rise will enhance its service offerings with Adalytics’ advanced capabilities, including media-quality and efficiency monitoring, brand-safety analysis, supply-path optimization (SPO) monitoring, geo-targeting compliance, and “made-for-advertising” (MFA) site detection and mitigation.
Dr. Krzysztof Franaszek, Founder of Adalytics, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “One of the things that makes Quad special is its willingness to embrace data-driven advertising. This means getting access to detailed log-file data and having someone constantly analyze and review that data. Furthermore, we at Adalytics believe that Quad has a proactive rather than reactive stance on media quality issues, actively looking into details that may pose reputational risk or undermine the effectiveness of clients’ media investments. Together we hope to further optimize media performance and give advertisers a holistic understanding of who and what their digital ads are funding.”
Quad and Rise will work closely with Adalytics to offer log-file analysis and develop custom research solutions addressing the unique needs of its diverse client base. This partnership represents a significant step forward in Quad’s mission to raise the bar in the industry by providing innovative solutions that drive measurable results, implementing higher quality assurance standards, new benchmarks for transparency and accountability in today’s evolving digital-advertising ecosystem.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs more than 12,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,500 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
About Adalytics
Adalytics is at the forefront of advertising transparency and measurement, specializing in impression-level analysis and media data science solutions. By equipping brands with actionable insights, Adalytics helps advertisers make informed media investment decisions, minimize reputational risks, and maximize ROI.
For more information about Adalytics, including its public interest research efforts, visit adalytics.io/research.
Media contacts
For Quad
Jennifer Wasmer
Director of External Communications
203-522-1699
jawasmer@quad.com
For Adalytics
Jonathan Lee
Communications Lead
jonathan@adalytics.io