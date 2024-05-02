SUSSEX, WI, May 2, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad”), a global marketing experience company, is introducing ​​Betty, a new creative agency named after the late Betty Quadracci, fearless trailblazer and co-founder of Quad. The new offering will integrate all of Quad’s creative business lines to uniquely combine its boutique tactics, unmatched 24/7 global production power and commitment to delivering smart, scalable ideas, powered by an in-house network of talented strategists, creatives, content makers, and production and post-production experts.​

Betty’s robust solutions include:

Brand Strategy and Design: best-in-class branding and design fueled by company, category and customer insights to reimagine brand potential

Campaign Ideation: a data-driven and people-centric approach to defining the brand problem, opportunity and unique brand action

Premedia, Retail and Adaptive Design: always-on post-production ​powered​ by technology to automate and scale with ease; and

Content Creation: more than 15 global in-studio and on-location services with management, talent and technology to elevate content to the next level.

​​All former Quad Creative, Periscope and Content Studios leadership and staff are ​​moving to Betty, including Cari Bucci-Hulings​,​ who has assumed the role of President, and Mike Caguin, its Chief Creative Officer. Favorite Child will retain its name as Quad’s brand design practice while remaining part of the larger Betty agency.​

“As a company, we strive to embody Betty Quadracci’s inclusive spirit and channel her profound ability to constantly break new ground,” said Bucci-Hulings. “There’s a brilliance and ferocity to her legacy that we’ll carry forward, and that’s incredibly exciting. I believe that the combination of our unique culture, top-tier talent and extraordinary global production power will redefine creative excellence in the months and years ahead.”​

“My mother, Betty, truly believed in the power of creativity, not only to influence us personally but to build business within the walls of Quad,” said Quad Chairman, President & CEO, Joel Quadracci. “She was the best of Quad and the best of creativity. I’m touched by the enthusiasm from our team to honor and embrace her legacy in this tremendous way. It’s more than a name, it’s our DNA.”

Over the past 18 months, Quad has been on an intentional journey to further define and integrate its suite of marketing solutions, recently announcing Rise, a Quad agency, its evolved media offering providing brand, performance and content media services, and Household Fusion, a first-of-its-kind co-mailing option that combines multiple pieces from different marketing or periodical mailers to reduce escalating postage costs. All of Quad’s solutions benefit from its proprietary stack of household data, which helps its clients make more direct consumer connections any place they experience media.

“Marketers today are required to do more with less to resonate with their target audiences in an ultra-competitive landscape — and they simply shouldn’t have to choose between quality ​or speed and scale,” said Eric Ashworth, Quad’s President of Agency Solutions. “​Quad​ is answering the market need for integrated and flexible ​marketing​ solution​s​ that put quality first, no matter the project size, scope, timeline or budget.”

Betty will serve as creative agency of record for Cacique Foods and Raw Sugar Living, and was tapped by Desert Creek Honey, Heckova! and Walgreens for design and packaging work from Favorite Child.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked as the 14th largest agency company in the U.S. by Ad Age (2023), and the second-largest commercial printer in North America, according to Printing Impressions (2023).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad.com.

About Betty

Betty, a Quad agency, offers the best-in-class strategy, creative, design and content studios. Named after the late Betty Quadracci, the trailblazing co-founder of Quad, Betty is dedicated to building a better way for brands with inclusive, inventive ideas that drive results for clients, backed by broad capabilities that offer scale without sacrifice. Learn more at www.bettyagency.com.

