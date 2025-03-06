SUSSEX, Wis., March 6, 2025 — Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, is expanding into the $26.6-billion branded solutions market1. The move strengthens Quad’s already robust portfolio of integrated solutions that helps marketers make more direct and meaningful connections with customers and employees.

Building on the company’s rigorous process for managing supplier relationships and commitment to quality, Quad’s branded solutions group aims to offer a seamless and brand-aligned approach to unforgettable “merch,” including tradeshow giveaways, corporate gifts, employee uniforms, incentive programs, special events and more. Quad’s curated approach to delivering promotional items that foster loyalty and connection also relieves marketers of the burden of managing a complex branded goods program.

“Promotional goods are more than just products – they’re extensions of a brand’s story – in the marketplace and in the workplace,” said Oliver Kimberley, Quad’s General Manager of Managed Services, the division launching branded solutions. “The modern marketer is the principal brand steward. With 77 percent of marketers reporting that they currently face complexity within their marketing ecosystem2, they have limited bandwidth for managing an impactful branded solutions program. Quad makes it easier for marketers to include branded merchandise as a consistent and cohesive part of their brand’s marketing mix with the high-quality results and frictionless experience we’re known for.”

Quad serves as a true partner and brand steward. The company’s new branded solutions group takes a consultative, holistic approach, drawing on Quad’s flexible, connected marketing solutions and the company’s strong vendor relationships. Ensuring brand consistency, creative ideation, scalable production, exceptional quality, speed to market and other aspects of the process, Quad provides a single point of contact for marketers while significantly reducing the time and effort needed to oversee branded goods programs.