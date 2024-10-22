SUSSEX, WI, October 22, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global marketing experience (MX) company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the majority of its European operations for €41 million (approximately $45 million) to Germany-based entrepreneurial private capital investment manager Capmont GmbH (“Capmont”).

The transaction includes all employees and facilities for Quad/Graphics Europe print and ink-manufacturing headquartered in Wyszków, Poland; the Peppermint agency in Warsaw, Poland; and Quad POS (including Marin’s International SAS), which has locations throughout Europe.

Excluded from the sale are Quad’s shared services employees in Poland who support the company’s integrated marketing platform in The Americas.

The transaction is expected to close by year end 2024 pending customary regulatory clearances and other closing conditions.

“The decision to divest the majority of our European operations supports our ongoing strategic focus to optimize our business portfolio for growth as a marketing experience company,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad. “We will maintain state-of-the-art printing operations in locations that best support our ever-evolving MX offering. This includes the Americas, with North America comprising our largest base of operations and where we believe we can provide the greatest value to clients through our

uniquely integrated marketing platform. We will also continue to leverage strategic partnerships that enhance our ability to provide a seamless marketing experience around the globe.”

Quadracci continued: “Over the years, we have made significant investments in our European operations and, today, have best-in-class equipment and capabilities, backed by knowledgeable, experienced employees. As we move forward with the sale, we are committed to facilitating a smooth transition for our employees who will continue to deliver the top-quality service our clients have come to expect.”

Henrik Munte, Managing Director of Capmont, said: “Quad/Graphics Europe, Quad POS (formerly known as Marin’s) and Peppermint are renowned for their best-in-class print, point of sale and marketing solutions. Empowered by highly dedicated and knowledgeable employees, we are convinced that the combination of the company’s state-of-the-art production facilities and award-winning creative agency offers exceptional solutions

for customers. We are highly appreciative of the successful cooperation with Quad throughout the transaction process. Capmont is very much looking forward to supporting the company on its path to becoming the European leader in print and integrated marketing solutions!”

Quad expects to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce debt and make further investments in solutions that advance its MX offering, consistent with its commitment to drive shareholder value.

Quad established its European print operations in 1998 through a partnership with Winkowski sp. z o.o. Quad acquired Winkowski in 2008, later renaming it Quad/Graphics Europe.

Quad purchased Marin’s International SAS, a global leader in the point-of-sale display industry, in 2015, later renaming it Quad POS. The company specializes in the research and design of display solutions and uses several licensees to sell, manufacture and distribute its products.

AlixPartners served as Quad’s financial advisory firm, and Eversheds Sutherland served as Quad’s legal advisor