SUSSEX, WI, January 30, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, today announced that it purchased 492,396 shares of its own stock via open market transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing the full-year 2023 total of share repurchases to 2,852,501 shares at a weighted average price per share of $4.40.

On July 30, 2018, Quad’s Board of Directors authorized a $100 million share repurchase program of the Company’s outstanding class A common stock to seek opportunities to support Quad’s commitment to return capital to shareholders. The remaining availability under the program as of December 31, 2023, was approximately $77.5 million.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a $3 billion global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to reach their target audience via a uniquely integrated marketing platform. Quad connects every facet of the marketing journey efficiently and at scale through its innovative, data-driven offerings – from strategy and consulting to data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services. Quad provides a better marketing experience for its clients, so they can focus on delivering the best customer experience.

Quad employs approximately 15,000 people in 14 countries worldwide and serves more than 2,900 clients across the retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, insurance and direct-to-consumer industries. Quad is ranked as a leader in multiple industries including largest agency companies (Ad Age, #14); largest commercial printers (Printing Impressions, #2); and largest Milwaukee-area manufacturers (Milwaukee Business Journal, #1).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and social purpose, visit quad.com.

