At this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Quad sets its focus on female empowerment and legacy with the continued celebration of the recent launch of its creative agency, Betty, as well as its partnership with The Female Quotient, featuring two panel discussions with dynamic, industry-leading women.

Betty Quadracci coupled a lifelong passion for creativity with relentless grit to constantly break new ground in the metro Milwaukee community. These reasons — among many more — make the late co-founder of Quad a natural namesake for Betty, Quad’s new creative agency. Betty brings together Quad’s creative, strategy, design and content studios services into one powerful entity that delivers inventive, creative ideas all the way through to execution.

3 things to know about Betty, Quad’s new creative agency

  • Betty is about redefining creative excellence. “Having an agency named after a woman is a rarity,” says Betty President Cari Bucci-Hulings. “This was a conscious choice to honor Betty’s contribution to the industry. What Betty stood for — tenacity, creativity, inclusion, building bridges and being a groundbreaker — are the ingredients to a great creative agency, so it’s an especially inspiring legacy that we get to carry forward.” 

  • Betty is about seamless creative integration. Betty integrates all of Quad’s creative business offerings to deliver smart, scalable ideas, powered by an in-house network of experts. The closer the teams worked together, the more we were winning. The connection and the positive energy between the teams was so great that this felt like a natural move and a way to continue the growth streak weve been on,” Bucci-Hulings told Campaign US in an article about the launch of Betty.

  • Betty is about best-in-class creativity at scale. Betty’s superpower lies in pairing its boutique agency approach and best-in-class creative with Quad’s world-class production capabilities. This means Betty helps brands build better and flex and scale without sacrifice. The video below captures the essence of Betty: 

Quad x The Female Quotient at Cannes Lions

Continuing the celebration of dynamic female leaders during Cannes Lions week, Quad has partnered with The Female Quotient to host two panel discussions focusing on how women can instigate real change and make connections that spark creativity.

Both discussions take place on Tuesday, June 18, in the Equity Lounge at Hôtel Martinez.

Own Your Voice, Shape the Future: Be the Change, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Be the change. It’s a simple phrase, yet a powerful call to action that leaders often consider as they work to cultivate supportive networks and foster transformation. “Being the change” can materialize in many ways and everyday actions, but taking action isn’t always easy. This panel conversation welcomes female leaders to share their journeys, powerful convictions and practical wisdom on how to step into your power and make a lasting impact. RSVP here.

Featured panelists:

  • Julie Currie, Executive VP & Chief Revenue Officer, Quad

  • Kenley Bradstreet, Head, Brand Partnerships, Quizlet

  • Rebekka Iten, Regional President, EMEA, Bayer Customer Care AG

  • Jeanine Liburd, Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer, BET Networks

  • Channing Martin, Global Chief Diversity & Social Impact Officer, Senior VP, IPG

  • Moderated by: Jess Giles, Editor-in-Chief, Cosmopolitan

Connections that Spark Creativity, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Creativity seldom happens in a vacuum — more often, magic is a result of happenstance encounters, introductions or IRL conversations. Humans are social creatures, and in the digital age, we’re learning that connection is as important as ever. Hear how a single DM or chance meeting led to some amazing collaborations that have created widespread impact on the industry. RSVP here.

Featured panelists:

  • Rachel Winer, Senior VP, Business Development, Quad

  • Julie Hogan, VP, Global Experiential and Industry Marketing, Meta

  • Radhi Devlukia, podcast host of “A Really Good Cry,” New York Times bestselling author, plant-based cook and Co-Founder, Juni Tea

  • Melissa Wildermuth, Global Creative Director, General Mills

  • Moderator: Jennifer Risi, Founder & President, The Sway Effect

“The Female Quotient is in the business of equality, and we are always excited to watch as our partners connect their deep commitment to equality back to their own work,” says Talia Bender Small, President of The Female Quotient. “We are proud to be in business with Quad, especially as they solidify a new brand identity!”

Get to know Betty at BettyAgency.com. If you’re attending the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, check out Quad’s full Cannes schedule and request a meeting with the Quad team.

