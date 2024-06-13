At this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Quad sets its focus on female empowerment and legacy with the continued celebration of the recent launch of its creative agency, Betty, as well as its partnership with The Female Quotient, featuring two panel discussions with dynamic, industry-leading women.
Betty Quadracci coupled a lifelong passion for creativity with relentless grit to constantly break new ground in the metro Milwaukee community. These reasons — among many more — make the late co-founder of Quad a natural namesake for Betty, Quad’s new creative agency. Betty brings together Quad’s creative, strategy, design and content studios services into one powerful entity that delivers inventive, creative ideas all the way through to execution.
3 things to know about Betty, Quad’s new creative agency
Quad x The Female Quotient at Cannes Lions
Continuing the celebration of dynamic female leaders during Cannes Lions week, Quad has partnered with The Female Quotient to host two panel discussions focusing on how women can instigate real change and make connections that spark creativity.
Both discussions take place on Tuesday, June 18, in the Equity Lounge at Hôtel Martinez.
Own Your Voice, Shape the Future: Be the Change, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Be the change. It’s a simple phrase, yet a powerful call to action that leaders often consider as they work to cultivate supportive networks and foster transformation. “Being the change” can materialize in many ways and everyday actions, but taking action isn’t always easy. This panel conversation welcomes female leaders to share their journeys, powerful convictions and practical wisdom on how to step into your power and make a lasting impact. RSVP here.
Featured panelists:
Connections that Spark Creativity, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Creativity seldom happens in a vacuum — more often, magic is a result of happenstance encounters, introductions or IRL conversations. Humans are social creatures, and in the digital age, we’re learning that connection is as important as ever. Hear how a single DM or chance meeting led to some amazing collaborations that have created widespread impact on the industry. RSVP here.
Featured panelists:
“The Female Quotient is in the business of equality, and we are always excited to watch as our partners connect their deep commitment to equality back to their own work,” says Talia Bender Small, President of The Female Quotient. “We are proud to be in business with Quad, especially as they solidify a new brand identity!”
Get to know Betty at BettyAgency.com. If you’re attending the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, check out Quad’s full Cannes schedule and request a meeting with the Quad team.