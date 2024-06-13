At this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Quad sets its focus on female empowerment and legacy with the continued celebration of the recent launch of its creative agency, Betty, as well as its partnership with The Female Quotient, featuring two panel discussions with dynamic, industry-leading women.

Betty Quadracci coupled a lifelong passion for creativity with relentless grit to constantly break new ground in the metro Milwaukee community. These reasons — among many more — make the late co-founder of Quad a natural namesake for Betty, Quad’s new creative agency. Betty brings together Quad’s creative, strategy, design and content studios services into one powerful entity that delivers inventive, creative ideas all the way through to execution.