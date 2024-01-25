Postal Updates

Beginning Jan, 21, 2024, the U.S. Postal Service adjusted its pricing, raising the cost of First Class Forever stamps from 66 cents to 68 cents. This adjustment, proposed in October 2023 and approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) in December is a component of a broader rate escalation that will affect various services.

Priority Mail will experience a 5.7% increase in rates, Priority Mail Express will see a 5.9% increase, and USPS Ground Advantage fees will rise by 5.4%.

On Dec. 20, 2023, The Postal Service released its annual Report to Congress, which includes a Comprehensive Statement of Operations for fiscal year (FY) 2023 and the FY 2024 Performance Plan.

For November 2023, the Postal Service reported a substantial $1.15 billion loss in operations, despite a marginal increase in operating revenue. This continues the trend of falling volumes in Market Dominant products, with some relief from rising Package business. The Competitive products increase of32 million pieces couldn’t offset the near 8% monthly and 12% year-to-date decline in overall postal volumes.

The net loss for the month stood at $1.11 billion, exceeding last year’s figure by $120 million and surpassing the forecasted loss by $625 million. This loss was primarily attributed to continuous growth in staff-related expenses. Although revenue was just below the expected level, it rose 1.3% from the previous year, propelled by two rate increases within 12 months.

Notably, volumes of Market Dominant products saw a drop, with Marketing Mail decreasing by 11.1% and First-Class Mail by 5.2% compared to the prior year. On a brighter note, package business segments showed better performance, with a 5.6% rise in competitive product volumes and a 3.9% increase in revenue.

Challenges in aligning labor usage with decreasing volumes persist. Even with a slight reduction in total work hours compared to last year, expenses related to controllable compensation and benefits climbed by 3.8%, influenced by wage hikes and cost-of-living adjustments.

As overall volumes decline, the USPS faces difficulties in proportionally reducing non-personnel costs, which fell just 3.9% for the month. A 15% reduction in transportation costs compared to 2022 was somewhat neutralized by higher expenses in IT, supplies and vehicle upkeep. The move towards insourcing, intended to cut transportation costs, is anticipated to elevate personnel expenses. More information on the Postal Service’s financial outcomes for November 2023 is available online.