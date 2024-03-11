SUSSEX, WI, March 11, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad”), a global marketing experience company, today announced the expansion of its full- service, integrated media offering, further strengthening its suite of solutions for streamlining the complexities of marketing and removing friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. As part of this move, Quad’s award-winning digital marketing agency, Rise Interactive, will rebrand as Rise, a Quad company, to reflect its evolution from specialized digital marketing to comprehensive brand, performance and content services.

“We’re bringing powerful Quad resources under the Rise brand — everything from connections planning to advanced analytics to our proprietary household data, with the latter being a key differentiator because people’s identity is grounded in the place they call home,” said Joshua Lowcock, President of Media at Quad. “This evolution is much more than a name change. It’s a unique integration of the full range of media and owned data services, making it a truly new offering in the market.”

Building on its strengths in digital strategy, analytics and customer experience, Rise offers expansive media solutions and omnichannel execution as a full-service media agency of record.

“Our simplified positioning as Rise represents a new era for our agency and demonstrates our belief that all media is data-driven and every channel can build brand identity and drive performance,” said Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise. “Our strong foundation in digital and data remains and is bolstered with additional expertise that we’ve brought into our industry-leading team. This enables Rise to provide clients with an extraordinary depth and breadth of knowledge across all media channels and sets the stage for us to add even more robust analytics.”

A deeper connection with Quad’s proprietary stack of household data, which helps brands make more direct consumer connections — at home, in-store, online and any place they experience media, further advances the analytics capabilities of the Chicago-based agency. Household data provides reliable and interoperable insights into audience behaviors and purchasing decisions and is resilient to industry challenges, like the deprecation of the third-party cookie.

“We believe the combination of our household data, enhanced analytic capabilities and channel-agnostic approach, as well as commitments to data transparency and measurement, give us an exceptional offering in the market. This enables us to be a media agency of record that’s a true ally to clients while decisively challenging the status quo,” Fisher added.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online.

Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked as the 14th largest agency company in the U.S. by Ad Age (2023), and the second-largest commercial printer in North America, according to Printing Impressions (2023).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad.com.

About Rise

Rise, a Quad company, is an award-winning, full-service media agency of record that provides strategic solutions to brands across all industries including retail, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and financial services. As part of Quad, a global marketing experience company, Rise offers integrated media solutions that are powered by people and run on Quad’s proprietary tech and data stacks to deliver results-oriented, omnichannel consumer experiences so brands can seamlessly connect with target audiences and optimize their marketing spend to drive sales and business growth. Learn more at meetrise.com.

