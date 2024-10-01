When Harry V. Quadracci founded Quad in 1971, he believed there had to be a “better way” – not just for the printing industry, but also in the way companies engage with their employees and communities. Quad’s dedication to community involvement is a founding value, driving initiatives that address immediate needs while promoting long-term growth and resilience in the places where its employees live and work.

Empowering the n ext g eneration

Quad recognizes that the marketing industry’s future lies in the hands of the next generation, and fostering passion and skills in talent is critical. By partnering with educational institutions, nonprofits, and local organizations, Quad is ensuring that people are equipped with the tools they need to succeed and make a difference in their communities.

Changemaker Pitchfest

With its headquarters located in Sussex, Wisconsin, Quad dedicates a large portion of its community efforts to the Milwaukee metropolitan area and its surrounding communities. This fall, Quad is partnering with nonprofits Teens Grow Greens and Young Enterprising Society on a new program called Changemaker Pitchfest, which aims to equip young people with the skills needed to tackle community issues through strategic problem-solving and effective communication. Brandon Ramey, Site Director at Quad MKE, the company’s central city Milwaukee recruiting, transportation and training hub, said: “We’re not just hiring talent that grows and benefits our organization today. Our community engagement efforts are building skills for the next generation of workers, which will benefit the entire marketing industry and help establish Milwaukee as a highly desired talent pool for years to come.” Changemaker Pitchfest includes a series of in-person workshops, virtual training sessions and a final competition, guiding participants through the process of creating and presenting a pitch on a topic of their choice. The curriculum enhances participants’ communication skills and encourages them to think critically about addressing challenges facing their communities.

Waukesha County Technical College

In keeping with its long-standing commitment to fostering workforce development and supporting the local community, the Quadracci family through the Windhover Foundation has made a $1 million contribution to Waukesha County Technical College’s (WCTC) Applied AI Lab. “AI is transforming industries, and we see a tremendous opportunity to leverage this technology to benefit both businesses and the workforce,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad. “We’re excited to support WCTC’s efforts in preparing students for the future of work and driving economic growth in Southeastern Wisconsin.” This partnership not only reflects Quad’s dedication to technology and innovation but also underscores the company’s belief in the power of education. The Applied AI Lab will serve as a collaborative space where students, entrepreneurs and businesses can work together to explore AI’s potential and develop solutions for real-world problems. Quad sees this initiative as a way to cultivate the talent and partnerships necessary for both the company’s and the region’s future success.

Helping neighbors in n eed

Quad also recognizes the importance of addressing the immediate needs impacting the communities it serves. Supporting nonprofits and community organizations that provide critical resources is a key component of how the company operates as a responsible corporate citizen.

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission

Quad’s spirit of service is clearly reflected in the company’s ongoing partnership with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission (MDM). Diaper need is a pressing public health issue in the United States with 1 in 2 families with young children struggling to afford this essential item, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. On August 26, Quad joined MDM in celebrating the distribution of its two millionth diaper at a drive-through diaper distribution event hosted at Quad’s MKE location. At that event, Quad employees and MDM volunteers distributed nearly 40,000 diapers, along with baby wipes and resource pamphlets, to local families in need. “We care deeply about our Milwaukee community,” Joel Quadracci said. “The work of organizations like Milwaukee Diaper Mission addresses critical needs in the community, which in turn makes us all stronger.”

Do Good Bus