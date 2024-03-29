Quad
Tapping the power of consumer attitudes

New attitudinal data shows how predictive models can generate improved results for health marketers.

March 29th, 2024

Everyone is buzzing about data these days, but not all data is created equal. When it comes to marketing, the most useful data allows you to better connect with your target customers.

The key to collecting that particular data starts with understanding consumer attitudes about what they value most from what you have to offer. But just like data, not all attitudes are created equal.

We invite you to download “Tapping the power of consumer attitudes” for a look at how Quad’s research and analytics provides payors with a powerful new tool set.

In this Quad Insights report, you’ll learn about:

  • Quad’s nationally representative research that uncovered consumers’ varying attitudes about health-insurance features and benefits.

  • The three distinct, attitudinal segments identified and what each uniquely values most from health insurance.

  • How the segmentation can help you create personalized messaging that will connect most impactfully with your intended audiences.

  • How Quad’s predictive model built on that segmentation can be applied to your full prospect and member files.

  • How these insights ultimately can lower costs and improve business results, and how they can be utilized in all health subsectors.

