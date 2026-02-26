In brief: Losses deepened at the U.S. Postal Service in the first quarter of FY 2026. Severe winter storms have tightened freight capacity across multiple U.S. states, and a threat to delay the opening of an important new bridge connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, is injecting additional uncertainty into the logistics industry. Paper companies continue to raise prices amid production declines, while paper availability is also being affected by winter storms. Tariffs under the Trump administration continue to evolve following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision invalidating the administration’s emergency tariffs.
Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.
USPS reports $1.3 billion first-quarter loss, 30% higher than planned
The U.S. Postal Service saw operating revenue slip 1% to $22.2 billion for the first quarter of FY2026 (Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025) and net income fall nearly $1.3 billion into the red compared to earning $144 million in the same period last year (SPLY), which was part of a presidential election cycle.
In a statement, the agency pointed to increased workers’ compensation and retiree health benefits expenses, higher operating expenses and transportation costs in addition to lower operating revenue as the reasons for the net loss. Controllable income, which excludes expenses not controlled by management, fell by two-thirds to $350 million in the quarter vs. $968 million SPLY.
Mail volume fell in both Market Dominant and Competitive categories, partly offset by a slight increase in First-Class Mail revenue. The details:
The agency’s 10-Q first quarter financial results filing is available here [PDF].
In the Q1 earnings release, Postmaster General (PMG) David Steiner noted that the USPS is taking a number of steps to “right our financial ship.” They include creating new opportunities for businesses to leverage the agency’s last-mile delivery network. In January, the USPS launched an online bidding platform to take proposals for access to its last-mile delivery network, opening more than 18,000 destination delivery units and local processing centers nationwide to a broader range of customers, which could raise badly needed funds. The USPS has said more than 1,200 companies and individuals have asked to join the bidding.
Steiner added that the agency is pursuing additional administrative and legislative reforms to remedy “outdated and unwarranted financial and regulatory burdens.” These include changing the retiree pension benefit funding rules, diversifying pension asset investments beyond U.S. Treasury bonds, raising the agency’s debt ceiling and reforming administration of workers compensation.
In addition, the Postal Service has asked the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to modify the Market Dominant ratemaking system, including eliminating the price cap linked to the Consumer Price Index. Separately, in mid-February the USPS appealed the PRC’s decision to limit price changes to once a year to the federal D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Inspector General report questions parts of Delivering for America plan
The USPS’s disappointing financial results announcement followed a January report issued by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the USPS which questioned the effectiveness of the Delivering for America (DFA) plan launched by previous PMG Louis DeJoy.
The OIG report found the USPS had made “meaningful investments in infrastructure, fleet modernization and pricing reforms,” but noted that “service performance has been inconsistent, and financial outcomes have fallen short of break-even targets.”
The report concluded, “Four years into its 10-year DFA plan, the Postal Service continues to face challenges with reliable service, network reconfiguration, financial sustainability and rising personnel costs. While the Postal Service has reduced transportation costs and raised revenue through price increases and legislative reforms have yielded benefits, persistent service performance issues, cost overruns and delayed implementation of key initiatives continue to challenge outcomes.”
The USPS’s response, included in the OIG report, criticized the report, saying in part: “Ultimately the report does not achieve its stated purpose of enabling readers to evaluate our progress, as it fails to provide the necessary context or recognize that the operational elements of the plan are not only comprehensive but holistic in nature. Isolating and dissecting certain discrete component parts of the individual initiatives . . . does not fairly portray the success of the Plan even to date, let alone over the longer term.”
Miscellaneous updates
USPS delivery performance
The average in-home curves for our Marketing Mail clients who tracked their mail with Quad’s IMsight application (for the four weeks starting Jan. 12) appear in the chart that follows. Note that the last two weeks of January were impacted by Winter Storms Fern and Gianna from Texas to New York with record snowfalls, sub-freezing temperatures, poor road conditions, power outages and significant transportation disruptions.
|Week of 1/12
|Week of 1/19
|Week of 1/26
|Week of 2/2
|MLK holiday
|Winter Storm Fern
|Winter Storm Gianna
|Early
|19%
|11%
|19%
|15%
|Day 1
|47%
|38%
|36%
|34%
|Day 2
|71%
|62%
|54%
|53%
|Day 3
|89%
|81%
|72%
|73%
|Day 4
|95%
|91%
|83%
|86%
|1 Day Late
|97%
|95%
|87%
|91%
For both Flats and Letters, many locations received mail from us three to four days later than planned due to storm conditions. Delays were impacted for an additional three to four days while the USPS worked to reschedule deliveries as conditions improved.
The Sectional Center Facilities (SCF) below struggled to hit 70% by USPS Service Standard due to the impact of the storms on labor.
Letters:
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Dallas
|69%
Flats:
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Hazelwood, Mo.
|42%
|SCF
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|46%
|SCF
|Shreveport, La.
|55%
|SCF
|Columbus, Ohio
|61%
|SCF
|Great Falls, Mont.
|61%
|SCF
|Chicago
|63%
|SCF
|Dayton, Ohio
|65%
|SCF
|Little Rock, Ark.
|67%
|SCF
|Memphis, Tenn.
|67%
|SCF
|Grand Junction, Colo.
|67%
|SCF
|Dallas
|68%
|SCF
|Richmond, Va.
|68%
|SCF
|Greensboro, N.C.
|69%
USPS volume
Please note that the USPS indicated that volumes may be influenced by the storms/weather over the last few weeks.
|Mail volume for the week ended
February 7, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
21.0%
|▲
|Packages
|Up
7.8%
|▲
|Single Piece
|Down
5.0%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Up
13.9%
|▲
|Marketing Mail
|Down
5.9%
|▼
|Periodicals
|Down
14.1%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
January 31, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
13.6%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
17.3%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
25.5%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Up
17.4%
|▲
|Marketing Mail
|Up
12.1%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
6.0%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
January 24, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
1.4%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
1.1%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
14.8%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
5.4%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Down
2.2%
|▼
|Periodicals
|Up
6.5%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
January 17, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
2.5%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
5.2%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
18.7%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
4.8%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
5.9%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
29.5%
|▼
Paper market
Various price changes and weather events are impacting paper markets.
Logistics
Weather events are affecting capacity throughout the transportation market. At the same time, possible actions by the Trump administration to reduce U.S.-Canada cross-border traffic are creating uncertainty for carriers and companies shipping goods to and receiving goods from Canada. And Quad continues to monitor legal developments surrounding global tariffs. The details:
Quad is staying ahead of logistics developments to safeguard service and keep our clients’ operations running smoothly. Our team is actively navigating market shifts and weather-related challenges to maintain freight movement and on time delivery performance.
As always, your Quad representative will work diligently to find you the lowest rates with the most efficient transportation available.