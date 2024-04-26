From data privacy concerns eroding trust to seismic shifts in consumer demographics and competitive disruption, the list of worries keeping financial services marketers up at night is long and getting longer.

​This raises a crucial question for financial services marketers: What does a modern financial institution look and sound like in the Gen Z-dominated, consumer-empowered, digital-first marketplace?

Quad sat down with industry leaders Muriel Lotto (Chief Growth Officer of Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union) and Beata Kirr (Chief Impact Officer of The Copia Group, to discuss how they are reacting to these factors and driving change across the industry.

Key Takeaways: