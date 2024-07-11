Why can’t we be friends? Four strategies for building personalized consumer relationships at scale.
Download our guide for smart techniques for personalized marketing at scale.
July 11th, 2024
Today’s consumers are more than willing to share information in exchange for better service and more tailored experiences. In fact, according to McKinsey research, 76% get frustrated when they share information, and it doesn’t get utilized.
For savvy marketers who lead trusted brands, personalization is more than adding a simple [@First Name] to the top of your marketing emails and mailers; it’s a guiding principle to build your brand around.
Download our guide for smart ways to implement personalization across channels effectively and at scale.