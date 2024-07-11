Today’s consumers are more than willing to share information in exchange for better service and more tailored experiences. In fact, according to McKinsey research, 76% get frustrated when they share information, and it doesn’t get utilized.

For savvy marketers who lead trusted brands, personalization is more than adding a simple [@First Name] to the top of your marketing emails and mailers; it’s a guiding principle to build your brand around.

Download our guide for smart ways to implement personalization across channels effectively and at scale.