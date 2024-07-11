Why can’t we be friends? Four strategies for building personalized consumer relationships at scale.

Download our guide for smart techniques for personalized marketing at scale.

July 11th, 2024

Quad uses your information to contact you about relevant content and services. You may unsubscribe at any time. For more information see our privacy policy.

Why can't we be friends guide cover

Today’s consumers are more than willing to share information in exchange for better service and more tailored experiences. In fact, according to McKinsey research, 76% get frustrated when they share information, and it doesn’t get utilized.

For savvy marketers who lead trusted brands, personalization is more than adding a simple [@First Name] to the top of your marketing emails and mailers; it’s a guiding principle to build your brand around.

Download our guide for smart ways to implement personalization across channels effectively and at scale.

  • How to rank your customer relationships on the personalization maturity scale

  • Which data types and sources make for the strongest personalization opportunities

  • How to get the most out of even the smallest amounts of data

  • Real examples from brands who have effectively personalized at scale