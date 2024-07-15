Financial services data strategy checklist

July 15th, 2024

Today’s consumers demand frictionless finance and as a result, financial services brands are looking for innovative ways to market effectively. Financial services data holds immense potential for meeting these needs. With the right data strategy, financial institutions can tailor customer experiences, spark the creation of innovative products and services, fortify risk management, combat fraud––and that’s just scratching the surface.

Download our 10-step guide to collecting, validating and optimizing first-party financial services marketing data in 2024 and beyond.

Key takeaways:

  • 10 steps for getting started with a resilient data strategy

  • The importance of having a marketing partner who can bolster your strategy

  • Best practices for maintaining clean and transparent internal data systems