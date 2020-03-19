No Disruption to USPS Operations for COVID-19

Quad and the United States Postal Service are partners committed to meet customer needs in difficult circumstances. Despite uncertainty for so many during the COVID-19 pandemic, the USPS is considered an essential government service. This situation will not prevent the Postal Service from delivering safe, timely mail to businesses and homes across the country.

The Postal Service updates its PostalPro page daily with announcements, alerts and anything new that’s immediately relevant to customers.

March 19, 2020

Latest high-level information. The USPS:

Postmaster General has established a Command Team that will be 100% focused on this event

Will follow existing contingency planning and communication similar to Natural Disaster events

Intends to keep ALL postal facilities and offices open

Will come out with additional information and guidance on the safety of the mail

Is reviewing current hold mail policy for when an organization is temporarily closed — there’s no official change at this point, with mail held for 10 days unless a request is filed

Quad is closely monitoring the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) about COVID-19. We are proactively taking measures to protect our employees’ well-being and maintain business continuity for Quad and our clients.

The full details for Quad’s COVID-19 preparedness and response are at Quad.com.