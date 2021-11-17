Is Your New Martech Stack Already Outdated?

Keeping up with the pace of consumer trends is a full-time job for marketers — finding marketing technology to support your work is another.

Once built, martech solutions have to stay relevant to be useful. Future-proofing technology feels impossible when it’s hard to predict what’s coming next week.

Forget the quick fix

The value of any martech investment in foundational software and hardware is more important than its cost. To get the most out of it, begin with the end in mind and a flexible roadmap to guide you.

These key points will help avoid wrong turns and dead ends while seeking technology to meet your unique marketing needs:

Goals help prioritize. Going for operational efficiency? Focusing on innovation, growth or sales? What’s the 5-year plan? Answering basic questions simplifies buying decisions.

Empowering the marketing team

Typically, building a marketing technology solution is not as simple as planning, purchase, installation, testing and migration. Based on our experience, it can take a full year to implement new martech. There’s training, successful adoption by users, internal support, process changes, optimization and the ever-present unforeseen. You’re investing in much more than what’s on the technology’s price tag.

Martech solutions like these disrupt business as usual. Which is the point. But it doesn’t have to be a drag on productivity, budget, time and energy. It won’t be if you do your due diligence, put in the research, and ask internal and external experts.

That’s what it takes to get the martech solution that actually solves today’s problems and everything you can’t see coming.